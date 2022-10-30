Updated CFB AP Poll after Week 9 has Alabama stagnant again
The latest 2022 college football AP Poll has been released at the conclusion of Week 9. The top-eight teams all remain the same, except Tennessee moves up to tie Ohio State for the No. 2 position. The Crimson Tide remains at No. 6, but the team still controls its destiny to the playoffs by winning out.
The Tide didn’t expect to see much movement this week as the team was on a bye. The Tide likely took advantage of the time off as November will be no easy task.
The Tide opens the month with a trip to No. 15 LSU for a primetime showdown in Death Valley. After that Alabama travels to Oxford to take on former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin and his No. 11 ranked Rebels. Both LSU and Ole Miss will be playing the Tide coming off of a bye week which is worth noting.
Following these ranked showdowns Alabama will host Austin Peay and a struggling Auburn team, but nothing is guaranteed in the Iron Bowl.
With a few opportunities for key wins in the next month, Alabama will be hunting down one of those top four playoff spots. Georgia and Tennessee also meet next weekend in what will be a very revealing game.
AP Poll
1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Tennessee
4 Michigan
5 Clemson
6 Alabama
7 TCU
8 Oregon
9 USC
10 UCLA
11 Ole Miss
12 Utah
13 Kansas State
14 Illinois
15 LSU
16 Penn St
17 North Carolina
18 OK State
19 Tulane
20 Wake Forest
21 NC State
22 Cuse
23 Liberty
24 Oregon St
25 UCF
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) October 30, 2022
Alabama stays put in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Josh Primo releases statement following shocking news from San Antonio Spurs
