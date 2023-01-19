Updated Cardinals coaching tracker: Who is being considered to replace Kliff Kingsbury?

The Arizona Cardinals have a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort. However, they still do not have a head coach.

That is the priority right now that Ossenfort is hired.

Who all is being considered?

Below, we have each candidate that we know of, and any updates about them.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Frank Reich

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reich was the first to be interviewed after Ossenfort was hired. He interviewed for the job on Tuesday.

He was the head coach for the Colts from 2018-2022, when he was fired midseason. He went 40-33-1 with the Colts and took them to the playoffs twice.

He was on the Cardinals’ staff under Ken Whisenhunt as a receivers coach in 2012.

Since then, he was quarterbacks coach for the Chargers in 2013, offensive coordinator for the Chargers (2014-2015) and Eagles (2016-2017) and then head coach of the Colts from 2018-2022.

Vance Joseph

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Joseph, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator since 2019, was scheduled to interview on Wednesday.

He was head coach of the Broncos from 2017-2018.

Aaron Glenn

Glenn has been the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Before that, he coached defensive backs for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints from 2014-2020.

He is scheduled to interview for the Cardinals’ job on Saturday.

Ejiro Evero

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Evero was a first-time defensive coordinator in 2022 with the Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals requested to interview him.

Sean Payton

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals requested permission from the Saints to interview him, although we do not know yet if an interview has been scheduled.

He coached the Saints for 15 seasons, had nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win. He retired after the 2021 season and is still under contract with the Saints.

DeMeco Ryans

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Cardinals requested an interview with Ryans. He has been a coach since 2017, all with the 49ers, and has been defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Brian Flores

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals also have requested an interview with Flores. He was a longtime assistant for the Patriots from 2004-2018. He was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021 and then a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Steelers this past season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire