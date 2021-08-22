Updated Cardinals 53-man roster projections after 2 preseason games

The Arizona Cardinals have played two preseason games and have only one game left to get their roster down to the final 53 players. Some players have helped themselves in the games and others have not. Players on the COVID list and with injuries complicate things some.

But based on what we have seen in two games, here is what I think the final 53-man roster will look like after next weekend.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Chris Streveler will likely be back on the practice squad. It just is too hard to keep three quarterbacks on the roster this year. He has looked better, though.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

I don't see anything changing here, although it appears that Benjamin is No. 3 instead of No. 4 on the depth chart. Minor stuff.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella

While fans feel like Isabella's days are short, the general chatter from people with connections with the team is that he makes the team. Perhaps he will be traded, but it will be hard to keep more than that. However, Antoine Wesley and Greg Dortch are some wild cards to pay attention to.

Tight end

Williams and Daniels feel like locks. Harris appeared to overtake Ross Travis on the depth chart but it was Travis than made two big catches, including the Cardinals' only touchdown against the Chiefs.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Max Garcia, Justin Murray, Josh Jones, Josh Miles

There isn't anything we have seen that suggests there will be any changes to the nine players in the O-line room.

Defensive linemen

J.J. Watt, Rashard Lawrence, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Corey Peters

What has been frustrating is the fact that only Leki Fotu has played of the guys who will make the team. Michael Dogbe is on the bubble and might end up on the practice squad again.

Outside linebacker

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje (Dennis Gardeck remains on PUP)

Dimukeje's playing time on defense and special teams has been enough to bump Kylie Fitts.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

Evan Weaver might get cut this week. Terrance Smith is a guy to watch as an additional player in the room. These five are locks.

Cornerback

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Marco Wilson, Darqueze Dennard

The back end is tough. Do they want a veteran like Dennard? Do they want Jace Whittaker for his special teams play? What about Tay Gowan? As of right now, I think they go with the veteran. Wilson plays on special teams. Whittaker can be a practice squad elevation like last year. Gowan hasn't done a ton on special teams and probably will land on the practice squad.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Charles Washington, Shawn Williams, James Wiggins

This room is tough. Washington is a starting punt gunner. If Wiggins is as good, he could make it possible for Deionte Thompson to make the team.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

This trio is a lock.

