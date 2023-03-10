Updated Cardinals 2023 draft picks after compensatory selections

The Arizona Cardinals were awarded three compensatory selections in the NFL draft next month for their losses in free agency last year. These additions were expected.

With the addition of the compensatory selections, the Cardinals now have eight total picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

They no longer have their original fifth or seventh-round selections. They traded the fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for offensive lineman Cody Ford. Their seventh-round selection was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

They have their original selections (the third in each round) in the first through fourth rounds and also the sixth. They received compensatory picks in the third, fifth and sixth rounds, giving them eight picks in six round.

They do not have a pick in the seventh round.

Here are their picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Arizona Cardinals’ 2023 NFL draft picks

Round 1, pick 3 (No. 3 overall)

Round 2, pick 3 (No. 34 overall)

Round 3, pick 3 (No. 66 overall)

Round 3, pick 33 (No. 96 overall – compensatory selection)

Round 4, pick 3 (No. 105 overall)

Round 5, pick 33 (No. 168 overall – compensatory selection)

Round 6, pick 3 (No. 180 overall)

Round 6, pick 36 (No. 213 overall – compensatory selection)

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

NFL awards Cardinals 3 comepnsatory picks Cardinals to host Florida State S Jammie Robinson for official visit A mock draft trade-down scenario that makes sense for Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire