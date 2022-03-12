Updated bracketology and metrics for LSU heading into Selection Sunday

The Tigers’ run at the SEC Tournament in Tampa came to an end on Friday at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 79-67 loss in the quarterfinals.

A Quadrant 1 win against a Razorbacks team that beat LSU twice during the regular season certainly would have been a nice boost to its NCAA Tournament resume, but coach Will Wade’s team will head back to Baton Rouge to await its fate.

The Tigers can breathe easily, as there’s no real chance of this team missing March Madness. However, there are still a lot of questions still to be answered regarding seeding. With LSU”s case complete, here’s where the team stands in the latest bracketology projections and advanced metrics.

USA TODAY Sports Bracketology

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers are listed as a No. 6 seed in the latest bracket projection from USA TODAY Sports and are slated to take on No. 11-seeded SMU in the first round in the East Region. They would likely draw No. 3-seeded Wisconsin in the second round.

SEC teams:

No. 1 Kentucky (East)

No. 2 Auburn (Midwest)

No. 3 Tennessee (West)

No. 4 Arkansas (South)

No. 6 Alabama (South)

No. 6 LSU (East)

Texas A&M (First Four Out)

ESPN Bracketology

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the Tigers’ loss to Arkansas, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had them on the No. 5-seed line. Now, he’s dropped them back to the six-seed line where they draw a red-hot Indiana team as a No. 11 seed in the South Region. The Hoosiers likely played their way into the field with wins over Michigan and Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. No. 3-seeded Texas Tech is the likely second-round opponent.

SEC teams:

No. 2 Auburn (East)

No. 2 Kentucky (Midwest)

No. 3 Tennessee (West)

No. 4 Arkansas (East)

No. 6 Alabama (East)

No. 6 LSU (South)

Texas A&M (Next Four Out)

CBS Sports Bracketology

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As you may have noticed, there is beginning to be a consensus among the bracket experts about seeding. Like in the prior two projections we discussed, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm lists LSU as a No. 6 seed in his latest projection, and he also has it drawing the Hoosiers. Unlike Lunardi, he projects a likely second-round matchup against Villanova.

Story continues

SEC teams:

No. 1 Kentucky (East)

No. 2 Auburn (Midwest)

No. 3 Tennessee (South)

No. 4 Arkansas (West)

No. 6 LSU (East)

No. 7 Alabama (West)

NET Rankings

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Moving the Tigers around in the NET is like trying to move a mountain. This team has been remarkably stable in the rankings this season, staying between No. 16 and 18 since Feb. 5. After the loss, LSU is back down to No. 18 but still remains in excellent position.

KenPom Rating

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

LSU ranks slightly lower in the latest KenPom metrics, standing at No. 20. The Tigers have one of the top defenses in the nation and rank fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency. However, the offense is less consistent — as we saw on Friday — and ranks just 88th in adjusted efficiency.

ESPN Basketball Power Index

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is the highest on LSU of any of the three advanced metrics systems. The Tigers rank No. 16 in BPI, which gives them a 77.2% chance to advance beyond the first round and a 41.2% chance to advance to the Sweet 16. LSU ranks 15th in national title odds at 1.3%.

1

1