Updated bowl projections: Texas in, Oregon out

The College Football Playoff race is tightening up.

A lot can happen over the next three weeks. Several tough matchups present themselves throughout the final two weeks of the regular season, while the conference title games are likely to shake up the rankings as well.

Texas finds itself in an interesting position. The Longhorns likely need Washington to lose at least one game, but also hope the committee values its double-digit win at Alabama heavily.

Oregon and Alabama are on the brink of reaching the playoff, but need to win their conference championship game in order to do so. Will Florida State escape a rivalry matchup vs. Florida and ACC title game against Louisville unscathed?

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ updated bowl projections this week.

Orange Bowl: Louisville vs. Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

CBS Sports projects Michigan to defeat Ohio State in the regular season finale. If Louisville defeats Miami this week, they’ll reach the ACC title game against Florida State.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss and Penn State each finish third in their respective conferences with these bowl projections. The Nittany Lions had a chance to make a statement last weekend against Michigan, but ultimately fell short.

Cotton Bowl: Oregon vs. Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

These two teams are currently vying for the last spot in the College Football Playoff. CBS Sports has Oregon as the last team left out of the playoff, which likely means the Ducks defeat Washington in the Pac-12 title game. This projection also assumes Alabama falls to Georgia in the SEC title game. If not, you can bet the Crimson Tide sneaks into the playoff.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

If Florida State can get by a rivalry game against Florida and defeat (likely) opponent Louisville in the ACC title game, they’re a lock to reach the College Football Playoff. On the flip side, the loser of the Michigan-Ohio State matchup to close out the regular season may be left out of the playoff.

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Texas

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas needs a little help to get here. If Washington loses, the Longhorns likely sneak into the playoff over other one-loss teams thanks to their victory over Alabama earlier in the season. Georgia will have to face Alabama in the SEC championship game, but the Bulldogs appear to be playing their best football at the right time.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire