Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 10

With just three games to go, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to a bowl game. The question of what bowl game, against whom, and when it is played are the only questions that remain.

Iowa has a real shot at double-digit wins again this year with their final three games against Rutgers, Illinois, and Nebraska. While all three are winnable, they are also not easy, especially with the style of play the Hawkeyes rely on.

The win over Northwestern has the Hawkeyes sitting at 7-2 with a shot at some upper-echelon bowl games in fun, warm climates, which makes it all the more enticing for fans and the team.

Iowa does seem to be settling into one specific bowl per nearly all of the bowl projections with the opponent flip-flopping between two SEC programs. Should Iowa draw one of these programs, the game becomes very intriguing based on the stark contrasts in how these teams would want to play.

Check out the bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes from around the country following their Week 10 win.

247Sports

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Athlon Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

College Football News

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

CBS Sports

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

