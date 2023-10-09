Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 6

With the season at its halfway point, the Iowa Hawkeyes sit at a nice record of 5-1. Sure, it may not have been an ideal way to get here, but it is still a great record nonetheless. Most teams in the country would gladly trade their stats for this record.

With six Big Ten games still to go, the Hawkeyes are already on the cusp of punching their postseason ticket and gaining bowl eligibility. With one more win, Iowa guarantees themselves a spot in a bowl game. How good of a bowl game is very much up for grabs as Iowa controls its own destiny in that regard just like they do in the Big Ten West race.

With half the season left, many shifts and changes are sure to come for the Hawkeyes’ bowl projections in regards to who and where they may play. Here is a look at the midway point bowl projection roundup for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

247Sports

Bowl: Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

Opponent: Oregon State Beavers

Date: Saturday, December 23

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennesee

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Saturday, December 30

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

Opponent: Tennesee Volunteers

Date: Monday, January 1

College Football News

Bowl: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in New York City, NY

Opponent: North Carolina State Wolfpack

Date: Thursday, December 28

CBS Sports

Bowl: Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

Date: Saturday, December 23

