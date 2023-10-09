Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 6
With the season at its halfway point, the Iowa Hawkeyes sit at a nice record of 5-1. Sure, it may not have been an ideal way to get here, but it is still a great record nonetheless. Most teams in the country would gladly trade their stats for this record.
With six Big Ten games still to go, the Hawkeyes are already on the cusp of punching their postseason ticket and gaining bowl eligibility. With one more win, Iowa guarantees themselves a spot in a bowl game. How good of a bowl game is very much up for grabs as Iowa controls its own destiny in that regard just like they do in the Big Ten West race.
With half the season left, many shifts and changes are sure to come for the Hawkeyes’ bowl projections in regards to who and where they may play. Here is a look at the midway point bowl projection roundup for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
247Sports
Bowl: Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada
Opponent: Oregon State Beavers
Date: Saturday, December 23
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennesee
Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
Date: Saturday, December 30
ESPN's Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL
Opponent: Tennesee Volunteers
Date: Monday, January 1
College Football News
Bowl: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in New York City, NY
Opponent: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Date: Thursday, December 28
CBS Sports
Bowl: Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada
Opponent: UCLA Bruins
Date: Saturday, December 23
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.