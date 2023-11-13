Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 11
The Iowa Hawkeyes handled their business at home with a strong 22-0 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. With some help around the rest of the Big Ten West, Iowa has already earned a share of the West crown at worst with needing just one win in their final two games to outright clinch a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.
The offense was clicking, the defense did their thing, and this game gave reason to believe that Iowa may be hitting their stride at just the right time. If they can build on this, they look to be a very strong team down the stretch.
Bowl projections have the Hawkeyes settling into one specific bowl in a warmer climate which would make for a nice getaway for fans along with two common opponents continuing to pop up.
Check out the bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes from around the country following their Week 11 win.
247Sports
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Missouri Tigers
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
ESPN's Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
Athlon Sports
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Missouri Tigers
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
CBS Sports
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Missouri Tigers
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
College Football News
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
Hawkeyes Wire
Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Monday, Jan. 1
