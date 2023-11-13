Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 11

The Iowa Hawkeyes handled their business at home with a strong 22-0 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. With some help around the rest of the Big Ten West, Iowa has already earned a share of the West crown at worst with needing just one win in their final two games to outright clinch a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game.

The offense was clicking, the defense did their thing, and this game gave reason to believe that Iowa may be hitting their stride at just the right time. If they can build on this, they look to be a very strong team down the stretch.

Bowl projections have the Hawkeyes settling into one specific bowl in a warmer climate which would make for a nice getaway for fans along with two common opponents continuing to pop up.

Check out the bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes from around the country following their Week 11 win.

247Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Athlon Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

CBS Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Missouri Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

College Football News

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Hawkeyes Wire

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

