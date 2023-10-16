Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 7

With the most recent win, the Iowa Hawkeyes are officially bowl eligible with a 6-1 record. Iowa hit the six-win mark in just seven games and did so against the odds given to them by many.

The 15-6 win over Wisconsin put Iowa in the driver’s seat of the Big Ten West and has set them up for a run at their side of the conference along with an upper-tier bowl game.

As the college football season gets ready to enter into its final stretch, some trends are appearing for the Hawkeyes. The bowl projections seem to be growing fond of the Hawkeyes headed south to a bowl they went to not all that long ago. Another intriguing matchup pits them against a team from the PAC-12 that might just be their carbon copy of stingy defense and physical football.

Here is a look at the bowl projection roundup for the Iowa Hawkeyes following the conclusion of Week 7.

247Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, January 1

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, January 1

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

Opponent: Tennesee Volunteers

Date: Monday, January 1

College Football News

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, January 1

CBS Sports

Bowl: Las Vegas Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada

Opponent: Utah Utes

Date: Saturday, December 23

