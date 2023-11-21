Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 12

After moving to 9-2 with a 15-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Iowa Hawkeyes also clinched the Big Ten West and are going to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game. Iowa has earned themselves two extra games this year with the conference championship and a bowl game that they became eligible for long ago.

The Hawkeyes have three more chances to hit the double-digit win mark this year. First up is a date in Lincoln taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

After that, Iowa will have a chance to knock off either Ohio State or Michigan for an outright Big Ten Title followed by the final chance in a bowl game.

Who they are going to meet still remains up in the air and could change, although there is one team that is starting to appear on a collision course with the Hawkeyes in one certain bowl. Check out the bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes from around the country following their Week 12 win.

247Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

What 247Sports said:

The Citrus Bowl gets its pick of SEC teams from a pool not chosen for a New Year’s Six bowl. The bowl could go LSU here, but we think it’ll be the Rebels. Iowa, as our projected Big Ten runner-up at 10-3 overall, goes to a familiar setting in Orlando. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

What ESPN said:

Is it OK to admit I’m really looking forward to seeing Iowa in its bowl game? The idea of watching the Hawkeyes, without a functioning offense, play Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in a meaningless exhibition game is exactly how part of New Year’s Day should be spent. – Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Athlon Sports

CBS Sports

College Football News

Hawkeyes Wire

