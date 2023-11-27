Updated bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes after Week 13

Sitting at 10-2 with a Big Ten West title, the Iowa Hawkeyes have had an incredibly successful 2023 college football season. Luckily, they are not done and have two more chances to add to their accomplishments.

First up, a date with the Michigan Wolverines in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2. After that, the Hawkeyes are going bowling and their most likely matchup is coming into clear focus.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are being forecasted to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1. The pool of opponents is shrinking, but could change if the bowl committees go away from the traditional thought process.

For some context, the Citrus Bowl has tie-ins to the Big Ten and the SEC. That is the set matchup each year. It is the Big Ten’s third bowl in their pecking order, the first being the College Football Playoff followed by a New Year’s Six game, most likely the Orange Bowl.

Check out the bowl projections for the Iowa Hawkeyes from around the country following their dramatic win over Nebraska.

247Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

This pairing will be based on where Ole Miss, Penn State and Missouri end up in the selection committee’s final rankings. Last week, the Rebels slipped a couple spots behind the Tigers and after both teams won and that’s not likely going to change after rivalry week. The Citrus Bowl gets its pick of SEC teams from a pool not chosen for a New Year’s Six bowl. The bowl could go LSU (9-3) here, but we think it’ll be the Rebels for sure if they’re available. Iowa, as our projected Big Ten runner-up at 10-3 overall, goes to a familiar setting in Orlando. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Athlon Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

CBS Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

College Football News

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Fox Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Sporting News

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: LSU Tigers

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Hawkeyes Wire

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Thoughts on the matchup:

One could argue LSU is the more enticing game with potential Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Watching Iowa’s defense against one of the most electrifying offensive players in the country would be appointment television.

On the contrary, that may also be why Iowa draws Ole Miss. LSU has the star power that bowl games will want.

The Rebels bring in Lane Kiffin, a stark contrast to Kirk Ferentz. Watching those two have a pregame conversation would be worth pay-per-view to listen in on.

