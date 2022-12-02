Updated bowl projections after Buffalo becomes eligible with Week 14 win
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.
The Vols await its bowl destination.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Buffalo defeated Akron, 23-22, Friday for the Bulls’ sixth win of the season.
Following Buffalo becoming bowl eligible, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released updated bowl projections. Bowl projections for Southeastern Conference teams are listed below.
College Football Playoff national championship game: Georgia versus Michigan
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia versus USC
Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Tennessee versus Tulane
Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama versus Kansas State
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU versus Purdue
ReliaQuest Bowl: South Carolina versus Notre Dame
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Kentucky versus Illinois
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Mississippi State versus North Carolina
TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss versus Texas Tech
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas versus Kansas
Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri versus ECU
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida versus Oregon State
