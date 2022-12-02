Updated bowl projections after Buffalo becomes eligible with Week 14 win

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Buffalo defeated Akron, 23-22, Friday for the Bulls’ sixth win of the season.

Following Buffalo becoming bowl eligible, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released updated bowl projections. Bowl projections for Southeastern Conference teams are listed below.

College Football Playoff national championship game: Georgia versus Michigan

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia versus USC

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: Tennessee versus Tulane

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama versus Kansas State

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU versus Purdue

ReliaQuest Bowl: South Carolina versus Notre Dame

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Kentucky versus Illinois

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Mississippi State versus North Carolina

TaxAct Texas Bowl: Ole Miss versus Texas Tech

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Arkansas versus Kansas

Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri versus ECU

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida versus Oregon State

