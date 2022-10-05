Updated bowl game projections for each Big 12 football team

The Big 12 title race is wide open right now and over a handful of teams will likely become bowl eligible by the conclusion of the season.

Kansas has taken the conference by surprise with an undefeated record through five weeks. Oklahoma has dropped consecutive games to Big 12 opponents and is on the brink of essentially being eliminated from Big 12 title contention with a third loss to Texas this week.

Oklahoma State is far and away the top team in the conference, while Baylor, Kansas State and a few others will remain legitimate contenders.

Through the first five weeks of the season, USA TODAY Sports projects nine Big 12 teams to reach a bowl game. Here’s a look at where they each land.

Fenway Bowl: Texas Tech vs. East Carolina

First Responders Bowl: Kansas vs. Washington State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Maryland

Military Bowl: Iowa State vs. Tulsa

Liberty Bowl: Baylor vs. Arkansas

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Texas A&M

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. Florida State

Alamo Bowl: Kansas State vs. UCLA

Sugar Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss

