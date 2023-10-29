Updated bowl game projections for Alabama after Week 9

Alabama only has one loss on the season, a Week 2 bout against Texas didn’t go the way of the Tide, but has been playing some solid football as the season begins to wind down. With the way things have gone recently, the Crimson Tide have worked its way back into the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

While there’s a clear path for Alabama to reach the CFP, college football experts at ESPN disagree. The latest bowl game projections (subscription required) by Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura have the Tide just missing the playoffs.

Boagura has Alabama facing Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was the 2018 Orange Bowl, which served as a CFP semifinal, and the Tide had no trouble getting past the Sooners. Recently, these two teams have been projected to meet in a bowl game, but there has been some disagreement as to which one.

On the other hand, Schlabach has the Crimson Tide going head-to-head with Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl. The Fighting Irish has had an interesting season, so participating in the Peach Bowl would be huge for the program, despite having multiple losses on the year.

With a few weeks left in the regular season and the possibility of a conference championship appearance, it’s difficult to correctly predict where Alabama will play in the postseason.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

