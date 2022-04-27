Updated Bills’ 2022 NFL draft picks with trade value chart

Pending an unlikely trade prior to the start of the 2022 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills have their upcoming selections set.

Once we get there, that could change.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has not be shy during his tenure about dealing picks at the draft to move up and down the board. We could be in line for another year of exactly that.

Prior to him doing so, check out where the Bills’ eight selections at the upcoming draft stand:

Selections heading into the draft

A video board displays the text “ON THE CLOCK” for the Buffalo Bills during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Current selections for the Bills:

Round 1, pick 25

Round 2, pick 57

Round 3, pick 89

Round 4, pick 130

Round 5, pick 168

Round 6, pick 185 (via Carolina Panthers)

Round 6, pick 203

Round 7, pick 231 (via Atlanta Falcons)

Make a deal

Now for you curious types.

Wondering exactly where or how the Bills could move around the draft board? It’s not an exact science, but we do have some pick “value charts” to lean on. Included in that is the Rich Hill model.

Below you’ll find the individual values (per Hill’s chart) of all 262 NFL draft picks this year, including the eight owned by Buffalo. Tinker around with a little math and see what trades you could make if you were Beane below:

