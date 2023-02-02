Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings after national signing day

Though it doesn’t come with quite the fanfare it did prior to the advent of the early signing period in 2017, national signing day for college football programs is still a thing that many follow.

There wasn’t much to report for Ohio State, which signed 20 players back in December and wasn’t expected to add to it on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a handful of players that made their intentions known by inking their letters of intent for other programs throughout the country.

Now that all of the dust has settled and we have the final rankings, it’s time to look at all of the Big Ten classes and see how things stacked up in the conference. Is Ohio State still the king of recruiting in the league, or did the gap close with teams like Michigan and Penn State?

Here’s a look at all fourteen Big Ten schools and where they all rank nationally and against their peers in the Big Ten. We start at No. 14 and work our way down to No. 1.

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen coaches during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 177.18

Total Commitments | 15

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 12

National Ranking | 67

Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue mascot waves to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the conclusion of the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 179.36

Total Commitments | 16

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 16

National Ranking | 65

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 188.21

Total Commitments | 15

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 12

National Ranking | 58

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches the action against the Wagner Seahawks during the second half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 188.51

Total Commitments | 19

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 19

National Ranking | 57

Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald (center) takes the field with his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 200.13

Total Commitments | 19

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | 45

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 201.22

Total Commitments | 21

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 19

National Ranking | 44

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; llinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 203.20

Total Commitments | 23

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 20

National Ranking | 43

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 204.24

Total Commitments | 22

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 20

National Ranking | 39

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 206.06

Total Commitments | 25

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 4

3-Star Commits | 21

National Ranking | 37

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 224.13

Total Commitments | 28

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 4

3-Star Commits | 24

National Ranking | 24

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 224.92

Total Commitments | 16

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 9

3-Star Commits | 7

National Ranking | 23

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 241.74

Total Commitments | 24

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 10

3-Star Commits | 14

National Ranking | 18

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 270.20

Total Commitments | 23

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 18

3-Star Commits | 5

National Ranking | 13

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leas his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 289.05

Total Commitments | 20

5-Star Commits | 1

4-Star Commits | 18

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 5

