Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings with four teams from West Coast included, mid-August

We are just one week from the start of the college football season, but the 2024 recruiting cycle continues to spin along. We like to look into the current 247Sports Team Composite Rankings when it comes to the recruiting classes of all the teams in the Big Ten, but we can now expand that.

With the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington in the conference, what’s being put together now with recruiting classes will matter for when the four former Pac-12 teams begin play in the Big Ten in 2024.

So how do teams like USC and Washington stack up with historically good recruiting teams in the league like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State? Well, we’re glad you asked.

Here is a look at the updated Big Ten recruiting rankings of all 18 future teams for the 2024 class.

Northwestern Wildcats

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 115.90

Total Commitments | 9
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | No. 72

Indiana Hoosiers

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 159.08

Total Commitments | 17
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 13

National Ranking | No. 59

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 171.99

Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 6
3-Star Commits | 5

National Ranking | No. 54

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 176.45

Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 4
3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | No. 52

UCLA Bruins

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/ncaaw/players/61504" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kirby;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kirby</a> Lee-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 179.85

Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 9

National Ranking | No. 50

Maryland Terrapins

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 192.19

Total Commitments | 19
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 15

National Ranking | No. 43

Illinois Fighting Illini

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 192.30

Total Commitments | 18
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 1
3-Star Commits | 17

National Ranking | No. 42

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 204.71

Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 20

National Ranking | No. 35

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 208.73

Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 21

National Ranking | No. 30

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 209.69

Total Commitments | 20
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 17

National Ranking | No. 29

Purdue Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 216.15

Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 4
3-Star Commits | 16

National Ranking | No. 28

Wisconsin Badgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 225.57

Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 7
3-Star Commits | 14

National Ranking | No. 23

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 226.72

Total Commitments | 24
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 6
3-Star Commits | 18

National Ranking | No. 22

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 241.52

Total Commitments | 15
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 10
3-Star Commits | 5

National Ranking | No. 17

Oregon Ducks

USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 258.69

Total Commitments | 22
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 15
3-Star Commits | 6

National Ranking | No. 12

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 263.64

Total Commitments | 24
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 16
3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | No. 9

Michigan Wolverines

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 265.59

Total Commitments | 27
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 17
3-Star Commits | 10

National Ranking | No. 7

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 294.82

Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 4
4-Star Commits | 14
3-Star Commits | 2

National Ranking | No. 2

