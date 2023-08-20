Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings with four teams from West Coast included, mid-August
We are just one week from the start of the college football season, but the 2024 recruiting cycle continues to spin along. We like to look into the current 247Sports Team Composite Rankings when it comes to the recruiting classes of all the teams in the Big Ten, but we can now expand that.
With the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington in the conference, what’s being put together now with recruiting classes will matter for when the four former Pac-12 teams begin play in the Big Ten in 2024.
So how do teams like USC and Washington stack up with historically good recruiting teams in the league like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State? Well, we’re glad you asked.
Here is a look at the updated Big Ten recruiting rankings of all 18 future teams for the 2024 class.
Northwestern Wildcats
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 115.90
Total Commitments | 9
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 8
National Ranking | No. 72
Indiana Hoosiers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 159.08
Total Commitments | 17
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 0
3-Star Commits | 13
National Ranking | No. 59
Washington Huskies
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 171.99
Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 6
3-Star Commits | 5
National Ranking | No. 54
Michigan State Spartans
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 176.45
Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 4
3-Star Commits | 8
National Ranking | No. 52
UCLA Bruins
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 179.85
Total Commitments | 12
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 9
National Ranking | No. 50
Maryland Terrapins
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 192.19
Total Commitments | 19
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 15
National Ranking | No. 43
Illinois Fighting Illini
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 192.30
Total Commitments | 18
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 1
3-Star Commits | 17
National Ranking | No. 42
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 204.71
Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 20
National Ranking | No. 35
Minnesota Golden Gophers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 208.73
Total Commitments | 23
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 2
3-Star Commits | 21
National Ranking | No. 30
Iowa Hawkeyes
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 209.69
Total Commitments | 20
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 3
3-Star Commits | 17
National Ranking | No. 29
Purdue Boilermakers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 216.15
Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 4
3-Star Commits | 16
National Ranking | No. 28
Wisconsin Badgers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 225.57
Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 7
3-Star Commits | 14
National Ranking | No. 23
Nebraska Cornhuskers
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 226.72
Total Commitments | 24
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 6
3-Star Commits | 18
National Ranking | No. 22
USC Trojans
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 241.52
Total Commitments | 15
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 10
3-Star Commits | 5
National Ranking | No. 17
Oregon Ducks
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 258.69
Total Commitments | 22
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 15
3-Star Commits | 6
National Ranking | No. 12
Penn State Nittany Lions
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 263.64
Total Commitments | 24
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 16
3-Star Commits | 8
National Ranking | No. 9
Michigan Wolverines
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 265.59
Total Commitments | 27
5-Star Commits | 0
4-Star Commits | 17
3-Star Commits | 10
National Ranking | No. 7
Ohio State Buckeyes
247Sports Team Composite Metrics
Total Score | 294.82
Total Commitments | 21
5-Star Commits | 4
4-Star Commits | 14
3-Star Commits | 2
National Ranking | No. 2
