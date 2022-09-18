Updated Big Ten quarterback total QBR ratings after Week 3. Where is C.J. Stroud?

College football is a quarterback-driven game and has been for a long time now. Gone are the days of being a game manager with handoffs and short passes when needed. It hasn’t been that way for a long, long time now.

You simply can’t go special places anymore without having a dynamic player under center and Ohio State has a good one in C.J. Stroud.

However, he’s not the only good quarterback in the Big Ten. Though Stroud is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy, there are still other signal-callers in the league that can spin it when called upon.

One of the best metrics we like to look at when it comes to a quarterback’s performance is Total QBR, and we’re going to take a look at it each week upon the completion of games. Where is Stroud after this week when he lit up the Toledo defense for five touchdowns? What about other quarterbacks in the league? You might be surprised at where the league gunslingers rank using this metric.

Here’s a ranking of the top 12 Big Ten quarterbacks based on Total QBR ranking after two full weeks of the 2022 season. Stats are courtesy of ESPN.

*Note: To qualify, a player must play a minimum of 20 action plays per team game

Spencer Petras, Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) stands with teammates tight end Bryce Schulte (48) and defensive back Riley Moss (33) after an NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 7.0

Total Before Last Week: 3.4

Ranking Last Week: 12 (no change)

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 51.1

Total Before Last Week: 54.0

Ranking Last Week: 11 (no change)

Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern

Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 51.6

Total Before Last Week: 71.2

Ranking Last Week: 6 (down four spots)

Tommy DeVito. Illinois

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 54.5

Total Before Last Week: 71.2

Ranking Last Week: 10 (up one spot)

Casey Thompson, Nebraska

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 57.2

Total Before Last Week: 64.5

Ranking Last Week: 8 (no change)

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) against Eastern Michigan during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 67.5

Total Before Last Week: 68.8

Ranking Last Week: 7 (no change)

Payton Thorne, Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) hands the ball to running back Jarek Broussard (3) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 68.5

Total Before Last Week: 59.6

Ranking Last Week: 9 (up three spots)

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford takes off on the ground during the 2022 Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 72.6

Total Before Last Week: 73.3

Ranking Last Week: 5 (no change)

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Jan 1, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 83.0

Total Before Last Week: 71.2

Ranking Last Week: 2 (down two spots)

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 75.2

Total Before Last Week: 80.5

Ranking Last Week: 2 (down one spot)

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 82.2

Total Before Last Week: 78.5

Ranking Last Week: 4 (up two spots)

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State three and out halftime review

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Numbers

Total QBR: 94.6

Total Before Last Week: 90.1

Ranking Last Week: 1 (no change)

