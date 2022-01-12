The updated Big Ten football schedule in 2022 is good news for Penn State

Penn State was bracing to face a 2022 schedule that featured a four-week run that would have seen Penn State travel to Auburn and two weeks later play Ohio State and Michigan in back-to-back weeks. Now, after some shuffling of the Big Ten schedule, the Nittany Lions don’t have to worry about those back-to-back games against the Wolverines and Buckeyes. In fact, Penn State will be in an even better spot heading into the Michigan game.

Penn State is still scheduled to open the 2022 season with a Big Ten contest on the road at Purdue, marking the third consecutive season Penn State will kick off a new year on the road in Big Ten play (at Indiana in 2020, at Wisconsin in 2021). But a matchup at home against Ohio State has been pushed back four weeks from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29And the road trip to Michigan has been moved back a week. Penn State also gets a bye week before a trip to Ann Arbor.

Penn State will now host Northwestern on Oct. 1. Northwestern is an addition to the Penn State schedule. The Wildcats, in essence, replace Illinois. Originally, Illinois was scheduled to play a third straight road game in Happy Valley after ending the 2020 season in Beaver Stadium and making a return trip in 2021. After the home game against Northwestern, Penn State will have a bye week on Oct. 8 before a road trip to Michigan on Oct. 15. This pushed the Michigan game back a week and allows Penn State more rest while Michigan will be on the road against Indiana.

Penn State originally had a bye week scheduled for Oct. 22. But now, Penn State will host Minnesota. The game with the Gophers was originally scheduled for Nov. 19, so this cross-division matchup is moving up nearly a full month.

Penn State will host Ohio State on Oct. 29, with the previously scheduled home game against Michigan State now set to be played in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 26. The previous season finale against Rutgers, in New Jersey, will now be played a week prior on Nov. 19.

