Updated Big Ten football recruiting rankings ahead of the early signing period

We are still a couple of weeks away from the official early signing period for college football, and that means things are going to be heating up with news of commitments, flips, and high-stakes drama when it comes to your favorite team. And since you are here, we feel pretty good about your Big Ten and Ohio State fandom.

The Buckeyes have owned the Big Ten in football recruiting over the last couple of decades and it’s shaping up to be that way again in 2023, though there does seem to be a wee bit of momentum lost in comparison to the years leading up to the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Either way, the big programs sign most of their recruits in the early signing period now, and the date of December 21 will be upon us very, very soon. As such, we thought we’d check in on how the Big Ten football recruiting rankings are shaping up as things hit the home stretch.

Here’s an updated look at where all the Big Ten teams are ranked in bringing in the players to make a move on the football field in 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 122.80

National Ranking | No. 86

Total Commits | 8

Indiana Hoosiers

Sep 5, 2015; Bloomington, IN, USA; A Indiana Hoosiers helmet sits on the ground while the players warm up before the game at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 128.30

National Ranking | No. 85

Total Commits | 9

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 158.11

National Ranking | No. 62

Total Commits | 12

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

By the Numbers

Total Score | 177.94

National Ranking | No. 50

Total Commits | 15

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Football: Preview and prediction for the Rutgers game

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 181.28

National Ranking | No. 48

Total Commits | 18

Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State has never lost to these 49 FBS teams it has a history with

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 184.39

National Ranking | No. 46

Total Commits | 21

Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 185.75

National Ranking | No. 45

Total Commits | 19

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 188.07

National Ranking | No. 42

Total Commits | 17

Michigan State Spartans

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on the sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 200.87

National Ranking | No. 31

Total Commits | 12

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 204.18

National Ranking | No. 28

Total Commits | 20

Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 211.25

National Ranking | No. 24

Total Commits | 20

Michigan Wolverines

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 221.01

National Ranking | No. 20

Total Commits | 18

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 261.40

National Ranking | No. 13

Total Commits | 19

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

By the Numbers

Total Score | 283.41

National Ranking | No. 5

Total Commits | 19

[listicle id=69532]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire