Updated Big Ten football recruiting rankings for early August

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program. Sure, you can find a diamond in the rough every once in a while and develop him into something special, but, by and large, the teams that attract the top talent win the most.

Ohio State is routinely among the top in the nation when it comes to luring the best high school football prospects to the banks of the Olentangy to dance with the rest of the Big Ten and nation every year, and that doesn’t appear to be slowing up anytime soon.

We like to keep an eye on how things are shaping up with the balance of power in the Big Ten, and it looks like Ohio State is once again in fantastic shape with other teams trying to close the gap.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten football team recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings as we tick closer to the season in mid-July.

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 108.52

National Ranking | 74

Total Commits | 8

Illinios

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 164.25

National Ranking | 51

Total Commits | 15

Wisconsin

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 167.21

National Ranking | 50

Total Commits | 13

Rutgers

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 175.34

National Ranking | 45

Total Commits | 16

Maryland

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 175.82

National Ranking | 44

Total Commits | 19

Nebraska

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure (3) poses for a portrait with head coach Scott Frost during the Senior Day ceremony before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 178.15

National Ranking | 41

Total Commits | 13

Purdue

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 181.75

National Ranking | 39

Total Commits | 17

Minnesota

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 187.23

National Ranking | 35

Total Commits | 18

Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (left), head coach Jim Harbaugh (center), and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 196.56

National Ranking | 28

Total Commits | 13

Michigan State

Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field before the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 206.01

National Ranking | 24

Total Commits | 13

Iowa

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 206.41

National Ranking | 23

Total Commits | 17

Northwestern

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 206.50

National Ranking | 22

Total Commits | 20

Penn State

Apr 13, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leads his team to the field prior to the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 260.68

National Ranking | 10

Total Commits | 18

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on Aug. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 281.41

National Ranking | 3

Total Commits | 19

