Updated Big Ten football 247Sports Team Composite Rankings for mid-July

Recruiting is the backbone of any college football program. Sure, you can find a diamond in the rough every once in a while and develop him into something special, but by and large, the teams that attract the top talent continue to win the most.

Ohio State is routinely among the top in the nation when it comes to luring the best high school football prospects to the banks of the Olentangy to dance with the rest of the Big Ten and nation every year, and that doesn’t appear to be slowing up anytime soon.

We like to keep an eye on how things are shaping up with the balance of power in the Big Ten and it looks like Ohio State is once again in fantastic shape, while teams like Michigan are just trying to build momentum.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten football team recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Composite scores as we tick closer to the season in mid-July.

Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 80.85

National Ranking | 74

Total Commits | 6

Wisconsin

Wisconsin head coach quarter Paul Chryst talks to his offensive unit during the fourth of their game against Penn State Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

By the Numbers

Total Score | 159.36

National Ranking | 47

Total Commits | 13

Illinois

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 162.34

National Ranking | 44

Total Commits | 15

Maryland

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 162.40

National Ranking | 43

Total Commits | 16

Rutgers

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field Goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 171.04

National Ranking | 39

Total Commits | 15

Michigan

Michigan football borrows, ah-hem, steals tradition from Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh would owe Michigan a $1.5 million buyout if he were to leave this year.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 175.96

National Ranking | 36

Total Commits | 11

Minnesota

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 187.64

National Ranking | 30

Total Commits | 18

Nebraska

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 189.19

National Ranking | 29

Total Commits | 14

Purdue

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Total Score | 190.31

National Ranking | 27

Total Commits | 18

Michigan State

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the spring football game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

By the Numbers

Total Score | 195.31

National Ranking | 25

Total Commits | 12

Iowa

Kirk Ferentz Iowa Hawkeyes

(Bryon Houlgrave / Des Moines Register – USA TODAY Network)

By the Numbers

Total Score | 206.09

National Ranking | 19

Total Commits | 17

Northwestern

WATCH: What Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State Sunday

Sep 28, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald shouts at an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 206.21

National Ranking | 18

Total Commits | 20

Penn State

Ohio State Football 2020 schedule: Ranking the games by difficulty

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Total Score | 245.44

National Ranking | 5

Total Commits | 17

Ohio State

Big Ten football 2023 recruiting rankings for mid-June | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State coach Ryan Day speaks to players during a game against Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Adam Cairns / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY Network)

By the Numbers

Total Score | 281.58

National Ranking | 1

Total Commits | 18

