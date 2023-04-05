Updated Big Ten football 2024 recruiting class rankings after flurry of Ohio State commitments

The recruiting arms race in big-time college football is one of the biggest keys to the future success of a football factory like Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been a monster in recruiting, and are on the shortlist of teams that do it the best, along with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and others.

OSU has, almost without fail, finished in the top five of the college football recruiting rankings on an almost annual basis and is looking to do the same with the 2024 class. But this year, there’s some competition, and it’s coming from not only the other programs mentioned already, but from arch-rival Michigan.

The Wolverines got out to a quick start to the 2024 cycle, but Ohio State is closing the gap very quickly, especially after a flurry of big-time pledges over the last week or so. It’s still early on, but there seems to be a clear pecking order in the Big Ten when it comes to the race for the best recruiting class in 2024, but there’s still plenty of time to go.

Here’s a look at the Big Ten football recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings after the latest flurry of recruits have verbally committed to Ohio State. Has the gap been closed yet between the Wolverines and Buckeyes? What about other teams like Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Iowa?

Indiana Hoosiers

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen gestures from the sideline during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 00.00

Total Commitments | 0

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | N/A

Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field.Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 13.78

Story continues

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 77

Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 16.52

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 63

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 32.70

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 2

National Ranking | 56

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 37.52

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 48

Michigan State Spartans

What Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 44.51

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | 47

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with the official during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 51.40

Total Commitments | 3

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 2

National Ranking | 36

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 77.10

Total Commitments | 4

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 2

National Ranking | 28

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers tight ends Paul Piferi (89) and Payne Durham (87) celebrate Piferi’s touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 80.78

Total Commitments | 5

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 4

National Ranking | 25

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 112.14

Total Commitments | 8

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 8

National Ranking | 15

Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons Penn State could cause some problems for Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 114.14

Total Commitments | 6

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 5

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 14

Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses Ohio State, offensive failure

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 117.30

Total Commitments | 7

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 5

National Ranking | 13

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Head Coach Ryan Day watches warm up before their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 176.36

Total Commitments | 8

5-Star Commits | 2

4-Star Commits | 5

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | 4

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh will be a new meme after 'Ref Cam.' Twitter reacts.

Dec 3, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during the second half of the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Metrics

Total Score | 186.28

Total Commitments | 10

5-Star Commits | 1

4-Star Commits | 6

3-Star Commits | 3

National Ranking | 3

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1364]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire