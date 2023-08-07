Updated Big Ten Class of 2024 rankings with Oregon and Washington

A week ago we shared an updated look at how the Big Ten football recruiting classes in the Class of 2024 stacked up against each other, as we typically do on a regular basis. We have been including USC and UCLA in these more recent rankings now that we know the Trojans and Bruins will be joining the Big Ten in 2024. But what a difference a week can make!

Since our last look at the updated recruiting rankings for the Big Ten Class of 2024 recruiting cycle, the Big Ten announced it will add Oregon and Washington along with USC and UCLA in 2024, bringing the conference membership up to 18 members. So, rather than wait another month to provide an updated look at the recruiting picture in the Big Ten for 2024, I decided to update the Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024 one more time before settling back into the regular schedule at the beginning of September.

As always, we are looking at the rankings provided by the 247Sports composite team rankings. And since our last look at the recruiting rankings a week ago, there have been a few recruiting developments, both positive and negative, throughout the Big Ten. So there have been some slight changes to a few of the national recruiting rankings, which are noted compared to last week’s update. But we are also throwing Orgeon and Washington into the mix with their Big Ten recruiting ranking debut. The additions of Oregon and Washington have led to a few teams being bumped down in the Big Ten recruiting rankings, which will be noted below.

So, with all of that in mind, here is how the Big Ten’s recruiting rankings for the Class of 2024 stack up now that we are including Oregon and Washington in the equation.

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 2 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 1 (no change)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 4

Four-star commits: 13

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 5 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 2 (no change)

Total commits: 27

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 19

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 6 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 3 (no change)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 16

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 13

Big Ten ranking: 4

Total commits: 21

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 14

USC

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 14 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 5 (down 1)

Total commits: 16

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 11

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 21 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 6 (down 1)

Total commits: 24

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 6

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 23 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 7 (down 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 7

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 26 (no change)

Big Ten ranking: 8 (down 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 4

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 28 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 9 (down 1)

Total commits: 20

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Minnesota

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 29 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 10 (down 1)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Rutgers

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 34 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 11 (down 1)

Total commits: 23

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 42 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 12 (down 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 1

Maryland

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 43 (down 2)

Big Ten ranking: 13 (down 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 50 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 14 (down 1)

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 3

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 52

Big Ten ranking: 15

Total commits: 12

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 6

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 54 (up 1)

Big Ten ranking: 16 (down 1)

Total commits: 11

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 2

Indiana

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 59 (down 1)

Big Ten ranking: 17 (down 1)

Total commits: 17

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

National ranking: 71 (down 4)

Big Ten ranking: 18 (down 1)

Total commits: 19

Five-star commits: 0

Four-star commits: 0

