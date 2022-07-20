Updated Big Ten basketball 2023 team recruiting rankings for mid-July

Everyone is gearing up for the start of the college football season, but we can’t forget about hoops either at a place like Ohio State where both sports have significant history.

While football turns on the television sets and pays the bills in a place like Columbus, OSU has had an arguably better basketball history than any other team in the Big Ten (at least until 2024 when UCLA comes on board).

All that being said, clearly, the recruiting classes for basketball aren’t nearly as big and bombastic as what we see in football, but it’s still the lifeblood of the program. Without great players and the development of them, you simply have no shot of competing to cut down nets. Head coach Chris Holtmann is trying to build upon what he’s done so far with his best class so far for 2022, one ranked well inside the top ten nationally.

So where does Ohio State stand among its Big Ten brethren so far with the 2023 class? Well, we are here to give you a bit of an update according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Not Ranked - No commitments yet

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is shown during the first half of their game Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Michigan 77-63.MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Teams Without a 2023 Commitment So Far

Illinois

Michigan

Northwestern

No. 11 - Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Ben Johnson talks to his team during a timeout during the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Commitments: 1

Total Score: 0.00

No. 10 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jan 2, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches the action against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 1

Total Score: 0.00

No. 9 - Iowa Hawkeyes

What Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said about Ohio State postgame

Feb 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffrey during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 20.13

No. 8 - Maryland Terrapins

Feb 6, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) during the first half at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 1

Total Score: 24.39

No. 7 - Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo critical of Ohio State hoops' crowd

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on March 3, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Commitments: 1

Total Score: 28.15

No. 6 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WATCH: What Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said about Ohio State postgame

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell calls out to players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Details

Commitments: 1

Total Score: 28.50

No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions

What Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said about Ohio State postgame

Penn State head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry calls out during the first half of the Ohio State vs. Penn State men’s basketball game Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 34.59

No. 4 - Wisconsin Badgers

Jan. 23, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard watches his team in the game with the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Kohl Center. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 39.22

Ohio State Buckeyes

Where is Ohio State basketball in Joe Lunardi's early Bracketology?

Feb 19, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 47.85

No. 2 - Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 21, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts as time winds down in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 48.00

No. 1 - Purdue Boilermakers

WATCH: What Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Ohio State postgame

Purdue head coach Matt Painter reacts during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

The Details

Commitments: 2

Total Score: 48.92

