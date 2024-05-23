Updated Big Ten baseball tournament bracket

Things are getting interesting in Omaha, Nebraska. No, we’re not talking about the College World Series just yet, but the other high-profile college baseball tournament in town, the Big Ten baseball tournament.

The Ohio State Buckeyes surprised many by walloping Nebraska and are back in action Thursday against Indiana, that also remains in the upper half of the bracket for the right to move on in great shape in the double-elimination tournament format.

You may be wondering what the updated Big Ten baseball tournament looks like after Wednesday’s games, and if so, we’ve got the update for you because, well — inquiring baseball minds want to know.

Here’s a look at the updated Big Ten baseball bracket going into Thursday’s schedule.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire