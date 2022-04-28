Updated Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2023 as April comes to a close

Now that spring football has come to a close, the focus shifts to summer conditioning ahead of fall camp.

One aspect of college football that never sleeps, however, is recruiting. Especially with the NCAA implementing the one-time transfer rule, which has already seen a record number of players depart for greener pastures.

The high influx of talent via the transfer portal has impacted the high school ranks significantly. Some programs have opted to go with experienced, immediate contributors at particular positions.

However, there’s no doubt that consistently landing quality recruiting classes will heavily impact the future success of a program. With several new head coaches in the Big 12, it will be interesting to see how the 2023 recruiting class rankings play out.

Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, and TCU’s Sonny Dykes are amid their first full recruiting cycle with their new program.

Here is an updated look at the Big 12’s 2023 recruiting class rankings after spring ball, according to 247Sports.

Kansas Jayhawks

Tim Warner/Getty Images

0 recruits for the 2023 cycle at this point

N/A to be ranked nationally

TCU Horned Frogs

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Two commits (both three-star prospects)

Ranked as the No. 51 class nationally

Kansas State Wildcats

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Three commits (each three-star prospects)

Ranked as the No. 41 class nationally

Oklahoma Sooners

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Four commits (two three-stars and two four-stars)

Ranked as the No. 27 class nationally

Iowa State Cyclones

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Six commits (five three-stars and one four-star)

Ranked as the No. 26 class nationally

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Six commits (all six three-star prospects)

Ranked as the No. 24 class nationally

West Virginia Mountaineers

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Six commits (all six three-star prospects)

Ranked as the No. 21 class nationally

Texas Longhorns

Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

Five commits (four four-stars and one three-star)

Ranked as the No. 17 class nationally

Baylor Bears

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Nine commits (one four-star and eight three-stars)

Ranked as the No. 9 class nationally

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

19 commits (four four-stars and 13 three-stars)

Ranked as the No. 2 class nationally

1

1

1

1

1

1