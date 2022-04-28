Updated Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2023 as April comes to a close
Now that spring football has come to a close, the focus shifts to summer conditioning ahead of fall camp.
One aspect of college football that never sleeps, however, is recruiting. Especially with the NCAA implementing the one-time transfer rule, which has already seen a record number of players depart for greener pastures.
The high influx of talent via the transfer portal has impacted the high school ranks significantly. Some programs have opted to go with experienced, immediate contributors at particular positions.
However, there’s no doubt that consistently landing quality recruiting classes will heavily impact the future success of a program. With several new head coaches in the Big 12, it will be interesting to see how the 2023 recruiting class rankings play out.
Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire, and TCU’s Sonny Dykes are amid their first full recruiting cycle with their new program.
Here is an updated look at the Big 12’s 2023 recruiting class rankings after spring ball, according to 247Sports.
Kansas Jayhawks
Tim Warner/Getty Images
0 recruits for the 2023 cycle at this point
N/A to be ranked nationally
TCU Horned Frogs
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Two commits (both three-star prospects)
Ranked as the No. 51 class nationally
Kansas State Wildcats
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Three commits (each three-star prospects)
Ranked as the No. 41 class nationally
Oklahoma Sooners
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Four commits (two three-stars and two four-stars)
Ranked as the No. 27 class nationally
Iowa State Cyclones
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Six commits (five three-stars and one four-star)
Ranked as the No. 26 class nationally
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Six commits (all six three-star prospects)
Ranked as the No. 24 class nationally
West Virginia Mountaineers
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Six commits (all six three-star prospects)
Ranked as the No. 21 class nationally
Texas Longhorns
Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK
Five commits (four four-stars and one three-star)
Ranked as the No. 17 class nationally
Baylor Bears
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Nine commits (one four-star and eight three-stars)
Ranked as the No. 9 class nationally
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
19 commits (four four-stars and 13 three-stars)
Ranked as the No. 2 class nationally
