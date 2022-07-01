Updated Big 12 recruiting rankings for the 2023 class as of July 1
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have taken the college football world by storm over the last week.
After receiving a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas landed nearly a dozen other recruits to their 2023 class in the days following. The group is headlined by five-star safety Derek Williams and five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II.
It’s still early in the cycle, but the Longhorns are positioning themselves nicely to potentially end up with a top class in the country. If so, this would become the second consecutive class that Sarkisian has landed inside the top five.
Baylor and Texas Tech are still among the top classes in the country with 21 commits each, while Oklahoma isn’t off to as hot of a start as many were expecting under new head coach Brent Venables.
Here’s a look at where each Big 12 program’s 2023 recruiting class ranks as of July 1, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Kansas
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
No. 66 in the country
5 total commits
Kansas State
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
No. 51 in the country
9 total commits
Oklahoma State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
No. 46 in the country
9 total commits
Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 36 in the country
9 total commits
TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
No. 25 in the country
13 total commits
Iowa State
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 22 in the country
16 total commits
West Virginia
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
No. 16 in the country
17 total commits
Texas Tech
John E. Moore III/Getty Images
No. 12 in the country
21 total commits
Baylor
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
No. 7 in the country
21 total commits
Texas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 in the country
17 total commits
