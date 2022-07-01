Updated Big 12 recruiting rankings for the 2023 class as of July 1

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have taken the college football world by storm over the last week.

After receiving a commitment from five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas landed nearly a dozen other recruits to their 2023 class in the days following. The group is headlined by five-star safety Derek Williams and five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II.

It’s still early in the cycle, but the Longhorns are positioning themselves nicely to potentially end up with a top class in the country. If so, this would become the second consecutive class that Sarkisian has landed inside the top five.

Baylor and Texas Tech are still among the top classes in the country with 21 commits each, while Oklahoma isn’t off to as hot of a start as many were expecting under new head coach Brent Venables.

Here’s a look at where each Big 12 program’s 2023 recruiting class ranks as of July 1, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Kansas

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

No. 66 in the country

5 total commits

Kansas State

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

No. 51 in the country

9 total commits

Oklahoma State

Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

No. 46 in the country

9 total commits

Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 36 in the country

9 total commits

TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 in the country

13 total commits

Iowa State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 in the country

16 total commits

West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 in the country

17 total commits

Texas Tech

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 12 in the country

21 total commits

Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 in the country

21 total commits

Texas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 in the country

17 total commits

