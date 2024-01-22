Updated Big 12 Men’s Basketball Standings
The Big 12 has been a gauntlet this season. Even the highest-ranked teams in the conference have had their struggles, especially when going on the road.
Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Baylor, the league’s four highest-ranked teams, have are a combined 12-8 this season. Houston is one of four teams in the conference without a road win.
It’s tough to win games in the best basketball conference in the country, especially on the road, where teams are a combined 10-25 this season.
Seven teams are currently within one game of first place in the conference and 13 of the 14 teams are within two games of first place in the Big 12. It’s going to be a wild six weeks in conference play and the Big 12 tournament is going to be must-see television.
Here’s a look at the latest Big 12 standings.
Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12)
Last week: Lost to Houston, Beat BYU
This week: at Oklahoma on Saturday 1/27
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are off to a strong start in conference play. They’re a game up on Big 12 powers Kansas and Houston in the standings. Saturday’s top-25 matchup with Oklahoma will be a big-time opportunity for the Red Raiders.
Kansas State Wildcats (14-4, 4-1)
Last week: Beat Baylor and Oklahoma State
This week: at Iowa State, at Houston
Kansas State rebounded from their first loss of conference play with a big win over Baylor, who was in the top 10 a week ago. Now they go on the road to face a pair of top 25 opponents.
Houston Cougars (16-2, 3-2)
Last week: beat Texas Tech and UCF
This week: at BYU, vs. Kansas State
The Houston Cougars are one of four teams to be winless on the road in Big 12 play. They can change that on Tuesday with a road trip to Provo to take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars.
Kansas Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2)
Last week: Beat Oklahoma State, lost to West Virginia
This week: Cincinnati Bearcats and at Iowa State
The Kansas Jayhawks took a tough loss in Morgantown, and it won’t get any easier against another former Big East program, Cincinnati. However, returning to Allen Fieldhouse will be a huge benefit to Kansas.
Oklahoma Sooners (15-3, 3-2)
Last week: Beat West Virginia and Cincinnati
This week: vs. Texas, vs. Texas Tech
The Oklahoma Sooners bounced back from their first losing streak of the season with strong wins over West Virginia and Cincinnati. Another huge opportunity presents itself when they take on the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday evening at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Baylor Bears (14-4, 3-2)
Last week: Lost to Kansas State and Texas
This week: vs. TCU and at UCF
Baylor opened Big 12 play 3-0 before dropping a pair of games on the road last week. It won’t get any easier with TCU coming to town. The Horned Frogs hold wins over Houston and Oklahoma.
Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 3-2)
Last week: Lost to BYU, beat TCU
This week: vs. Kansas State, Kansas
The Iowa State Cyclones have gone 3-1 since losing to the Oklahoma Sooners, picking up ranked wins over Houston and TCU in the process.
BYU Cougars (14-4, 2-3)
Last week: Beat Iowa State, lost at Texas Tech
This week: vs. Houston, vs. Texas
This is a big week for the BYU Cougars. They’re 2-3 in conference play with Houston and Texas coming to town. Time for the newcomers to make a statement.
Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 2-3)
Last week: Beat TCU, lost to Oklahoma
This week: at Kansas, vs. UCF
The Cincinnati Bearcats have been a tough opponent in Big 12 play. Their three conference losses have come by a combined eight points. They have a huge opportunity when they go on the road to face the Kansas Jayhawks.
TCU Horned Frogs (13-5, 2-3)
Last week: lost at Cincinnati and home vs. Iowa State
This week: at Oklahoma State, at Baylor
After picking up top 10 wins over Oklahoma and Houston, the TCU Horned Frogs lost both games last week. They’ll have a chance to right the ship when they travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State.
Texas Longhorns (13-5, 2-3)
Last week: Lost to UCF, beat Baylor
This week: at Oklahoma, at BYU
Texas may have had the most Jekyll and Hyde week of any team in the conference. After losing to UCF, and head coach Rodney Terry getting up in arms about “Horns Down,” the Longhorns beat Baylor. They’ll go on the road against a pair of top 25 teams. This week may make or break the Longhorns season.
UCF Knights (11-6, 2-3)
Last week: Beat Texas, lost at Houston
This week: vs. West Virginia, at Cincinnati
The UCF Knights have alternated losses and wins in their first year in the Big 12. Though they’re 2-3, they hold notable wins over Kansas and Texas. If they can play the way they have in their wins, they’ll have a chance at another good week this week.
West Virginia Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3)
Last week: Lost to Oklahoma, beat Kansas
This week: at UCF, at Oklahoma State
West Virginia made a statement with their home win over Kansas. They have a shot to stack up a pair of wins, but they’ll have to do so one the road. They are one of four teams without a Big 12 road win.
Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-10, 0-5)
Last week: Lost to Kansas and at Kansas State
This week: vs. TCU, vs. West Virginia
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have lost their five games by an average of 14.4 points per game, including a pair of 24 point losses. At 0-5, they’re the only team in the league without a win in Big 12 play. They were better in a four-point loss on the road in Manhattan but couldn’t get that first win. A pair of home games this week could be just what the doctor ordered.