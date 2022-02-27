Updated Big 12 basketball standings with one week to go

Saturday was one of the wildest days in college basketball history. Seven of the top 10 teams in the land lost including two Big 12 conference teams in No. 5 Kansas and No. 9 Texas Tech. The parody in college basketball has never been higher.

No. 10 Baylor got back into the conference championship race after taking down the Jayhawks 80-70. The Bears are just half a game back with one week to go.

TCU can feel much better about their NCAA tournament resume after a thrilling upset win over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs erased a double-digit second half deficit, winning 69-66.

No. 20 Texas escaped Morgantown with an 82-81 win over West Virginia. Timmy Allen scored 26 points to lead the Horns to victory No. 21 on the season.

Iowa State also boosted its NCAA tournament resume after coming out on top against Kansas State 74-73.

This edition of Bedlem was won by the Oklahoma Sooners in an overtime affair. A nice win for Porter Moser over their in-state rivals.

Here is an updated look at the Big 12 standings with just one week left in the regular season:

No. 10 West Virginia (14-15, 3-13)

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners (15-14, 5-11)

No. 8 Oklahoma State (13-15, 6-10)

No. 7 Kansas State (14-14, 6-10)

No. 5 Iowa State (20-9, 7-9)

No. 5 TCU (18-9, 7-8)

No. 4 Texas (21-8, 10-6)

No. 3 Texas Tech (22-7, 11-5)

No. 2 Baylor (24-5, 12-4)

No. 1 Kansas (23-5, 12-3)

