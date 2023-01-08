Updated betting odds points to Chargers resting starters vs. Broncos

After opening the week as 3-point favorites, the Chargers are now 3-point underdogs to the Broncos, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Los Angeles will either be the No. 5 or No. 6 seed, but by the time they play in the afternoon on Sunday, they could be locked into the fifth seed if the Ravens lose to the Bengals in the early slate of games.

If that becomes the case, the Bolts will have nothing to play for and could elect to give most of, if not all the starters a week to recover for what would be a Wild Card round matchup with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville defeated the Titans on Saturday night, which means they are the AFC South champions and the No. 4 seed.

The Chargers and Broncos are slated to kickoff at 1:25 pm PT and the game will be televised on CBS.

Updated Chargers at Broncos odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Broncos (-3)

Moneyline: Broncos (-170); Chargers (-145)

Over/under: 39.5

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire