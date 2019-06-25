Updated betting odds to make NFL playoffs for all 32 teams in 2019 season originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Training camps are about a month away for most NFL teams, and with free agency and the draft behind us, oddsmakers have released odds to make the playoffs for all 32 teams.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, who have not missed the postseason since 2008 when they went 11-5 without an injured Tom Brady, are -850 to make the playoffs. No other team is even close to those odds.

New England has won the AFC East division 10 consecutive years and in 15 of the last 16 seasons. Even a Brady injury might not severely dampen the Patriots' odds of making the playoffs given the lack of quality competition in the division. The Pats also have one of the easiest 2019 schedules based on opponents' win percentage in 2018.

Here's the full list of odds to make the playoffs next season.

NFL playoff odds are out 🚨 pic.twitter.com/NSquyVUehz — B/R Betting (@br_betting) June 24, 2019

The Miami Dolphins are the biggest longshots to make the playoffs at +1200. Former Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is entering his first season as Dolphins head coach, and the team's lack of a franchise quarterback certainly is one factor in these odds.

A couple interesting bets involve the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. The Packers should make the playoffs if quarterback Aaron Rodgers is healthy, but that hasn't been a sure thing over the last few years. Similarly, the Texans should be able to earn at least a wild-card berth if quarterback Deshaun Watson is able to stay healthy. Watson played all 16 games in 2018 after tearing his ACL about halfway through his rookie campaign. The Texans won the AFC South in 2018 with Watson.

