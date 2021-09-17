Updated betting lines for Rams-Colts in Week 2

For the second week in a row, the Rams are the favorites to win on Sunday. They easily covered the 7.5-point spread over the Bears in Week 1, and they’re expected to beat the Colts this weekend, too.

The spread opened with the Rams being 4.5-point favorites over the Colts in Week 2, and now a few days later, the line has shifted a bit in Indianapolis’ direction. According to Tipico, the Rams are now 3.5-point favorites against the Colts in Week 2.

The over/under has also moved up one point from 47.5 to 48.5. On the money line, the Rams are now -190, so a $190 bet would return a profit of $100. The money line opened at -210 for the Rams earlier this week.

Los Angeles still clearly has an edge in the eyes of the oddsmakers, especially being on the road where the home team typically is given a three-point edge for playing in front of their own crowd.

The Rams were 10-8 against the spread last season, including the playoffs, while the Colts were 9-8 in their 17 games.

