Updated betting lines for Auburn vs. Penn State

The Auburn Tigers play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds, and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game will be Auburn’s third-straight game in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the first time an active member of the Big Ten has played in Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on CBS.

Auburn (2-0) is looking to get revenge for last year’s 28-20 loss to Penn State (2-0) in Beaver Stadium.

Both teams are undefeated but Penn State definitely has more momentum coming into the game. They beat Purdue in Week 1 for a conference win and blew out Ohio last Saturday.

After opening the season with a 42-16 win over Mercer, Auburn narrowly beat San Jose State 24-16 in Week 2 and even trailed at halftime. Coming off the win Auburn opened the week as an underdog at home for their first big game of the season.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Auburn (+2.5)

Penn State money Line: (-140)

Auburn money line: (+115)

Over-under: (48)

Auburn vs Penn State injury report

Auburn:

C Nick Brahms (retired)

Penn State:

TE Theo Johnson missed the first two games and is questionable.

TE Jerry Cross missed their game last week and is also questionable.

Line Movement

There has been a slight change in favor of Auburn, who opened as 3-point underdogs but are now 2.5-point underdogs. The total has also fallen from 48.5 to 48 as this game looks to be a defensive battle.

While both of these changes are minor, the game is still projected to be a very close game that both teams have a chance of winning.

Advice and prediction

After Auburn’s disappointing performance against San Jose State last week they deserve to be underdogs at home. The Tigers are 0-2 against the spread this season after Mercer scored a late touchdown to cover the 20-point spread and San Jose State gave Auburn a close game despite being 23.5-point underdogs.

The Nittany Lions are 2-0 against the spread after beating Purdue on the road and crushing Ohio at home last week.

Auburn’s offense has not shown enough for me to predict them to win the game but the defense will keep it close throughout.

Prediction: Penn State 27 Auburn 20

