Updated betting line for UNC football vs. Syracuse

The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels return to the football field on Saturday afternoon for their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season.

After beating Pitt, the Tar Heels were on a bye last week and now host 4-1 Syracuse in Chapel Hill. The talk before the game was the news of wide receiver Tez Walker being eligible for the rest of the season. It’s a big boost for the Tar Heels and did impact the gambling line.

UNC will be a big favorite in this game with the current line at 10 with the Tar Heels as the favorites as of Friday.

But North Carolina is going to have to be careful. Next week, they are set to host a really good Miami team in a game that will have a big impact on the ACC race.

Let’s look into the odds as of Friday for Saturday’s game against Syracuse.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

Bet Now

The lines

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Syracuse +10

-110 O 59.5

-110 +290 North Carolina -10

-110 U 59.5

-110 -375

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

How to watch

Here is when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire