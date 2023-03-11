Updated Bears’ wide receiver depth after trading for DJ Moore

The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for an impressive haul that includes wide receiver DJ Moore.

The addition of Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which is something that’s been lacking. Moore is someone who should provide an immediate upgrade in the passing game.

While wide receiver was one of the bigger needs on the roster ahead of free agency, that’s certainly not the case after the addition of Moore. Now that Chicago has their No. 1 wideout in Moore, some of the other young, exciting players can play their respective roles.

With the acquisition of Moore, here’s a look at the Bears’ wide receiver depth ahead of free agency:

DJ Moore

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have landed a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in Moore, who’s one of the most underrated players in the league. The fact that Moore has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in three of five seasons — and had no less than 788 yards — without a talented quarterback says it all. Moore signed a three-year extension worth $61.88 million just last offseason, so he’s locked down through 2025. He’s someone who should provide an immediate upgrade with the downfield passing game.

Darnell Mooney

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Mooney is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he could very well land an extension before the 2023 regular season begins. Mooney, a former fifth-round pick, has been a valuable contributor since his rookie season. With Allen Robinson departing in free agency, Mooney became the top guy. Mooney was Fields’ go-to guy, as the two became inseparable this past offseason, but it didn’t exactly translate on the field. He had 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 11 against the Jets.

Chase Claypool

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears traded their 2023 second-round draft pick to the Steelers to acquire Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. With an underwhelming free agent group of receivers, it’s a move GM Ryan Poles felt like he had to make. Unfortunately, Claypool’s early stint with Chicago has been underwhelming. Claypool, who has 12 catches for 111 yards in six games, struggled with learning a complex offense and dealing with a knee injury. But the hope is that, with an offseason to truly absorb the offense and build a rapport with Fields, that Claypool will be the guy the Bears traded for in November.

Story continues

Equanimeous St. Brown

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Equanimeous St. Brown was signed last offseason to serve as receiver depth, where he came to Chicago with a knowledge of Luke Getsy’s offense. With injuries and passing game struggles, St. Brown was sometimes the WR1 in this offense, which wasn’t intended. He’s the third-leading receiver for the Bears with 320 yards on 20 catches and one touchdown. Chicago did sign St. Brown to a one-year contract extension, an indication that they’re happy with what they’ve seen. He’s been a reliable run blocker in the NFL’s best run game, brings knowledge of this scheme and is a solid depth piece for next year.

Velus Jones Jr.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Velus Jones Jr.’s rookie season has been filled with his share of adversity, where he’s struggled to carve out a role on offense and struggled fielding punts on special teams, where there were some notable muffs that cost the Bears earlier this season. In 2022, he has eight carries for 61 yards and six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. But the last few weeks have been encouraging for Jones, who’s showing why he can be a dangerous playmaker on offense or returning kickoffs. Jones has four returns of 40-plus yards in the last six games. But the focus this offseason for him will be proving his worth in this offense.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire