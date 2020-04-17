The Chicago Bears made several calculated moves during the 2020 free agency period, including the additions of tight end Jimmy Graham and edge rusher Robert Quinn. They were active in the trade market, too, acquiring former Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles for a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Other additions, like cornerback Artie Burns and guard Germain Ifedi, haven't received as much attention from mainstream media but both players will have an opportunity to contribute for significant playing time if not a starting job this fall.

The 2020 NFL draft will afford the Bears an opportunity to add two more starters in the second round at picks 43 and 50 overall. Whether it's a cornerback, safety, interior lineman or tight end, Chicago is expected to land a pair of impact players assuming GM Ryan Pace doesn't find a way to screw it up.

With all of these additions to the Bears' roster, the fanbase should feel relatively confident in a successful season in 2020. Even the betting odds in Las Vegas suggest Chicago will be more competitive and a little closer to a division title and Super Bowl win.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook, the Bears have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFC North at 25-1. The Packers rank ahead of them at 16-1. The Vikings (30-1) and Lions (60-1) rank third and fourth respectively.

As for the Bears' projected win total? Vegas has the over/under set at 8.5, which is the same projection for the Packers. It's a surprising number considering the Vikings, who have worse Super Bowl odds than both Chicago and Green Bay, have nine wins as their over/under. The Lions, again, are last at 6.5 wins.

Updated Bears Super Bowl odds entering 2020 NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago