Updated Bears’ offensive line depth after Darnell Wright addition

The Chicago Bears selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which addressed a huge hole along the offensive line.

Wright played both left and right tackle, as well as right guard, as a four-year starter at Tennessee, but he’ll play on the right side with the Bears. Wright is a reliable pass protector — not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games — but needs to improve as a run blocker. He’s a plug-and-play tackle for Chicago.

With the addition of Wright, here’s a look at the Bears’ offensive line depth:

Braxton Jones

Jones, a fifth-round pick, had an impressive rookie season for the Bears at left tackle. While he needs to bulk up and improve against the bull rush, it certainly looks like Chicago has found a hidden gem in Jones.

Darnell Wright

Wright is a plug-and-play starter for the Bears, and he’ll be the team’s starting right tackle opposite Jones. Wright, who Luke Getsy got to coach at the Senior Bowl, is a great pass rusher and is improving as a run blocker.

Nate Davis

Davis was the lone offensive line addition for the Bears during free agency. Davis is a better run blocker than pass blocker, although he’s still solid in pass protection. The concern with Davis has been health, as he’s only played one full season.

Teven Jenkins

Jenkins found a new home at right guard during the 2022 season, where he was the best player on Chicago’s offensive line. The only concern with Jenkins is his injury history, as he’s yet to play a full season in his first two years. Jenkins could move to left guard depending on where Davis lines up.

Cody Whitehair

Whitehair has anchored the Bears offensive line since he was drafted in 2016. Unfortunately, he’s coming off back-to-back down seasons. And with his massive salary cap hit, he’s a prime candidate to be a cap casualty.

Lucas Patrick

Patrick signed a two-year deal last offseason to be the Bears’ center. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his first season. Chicago appears to look elsewhere at center — where Whitehair is currently penciled in — which means Patrick could be a cap casualty or be demoted to a reserve role.

Larry Borom

Borom started the year at right tackle before he was sidelined with a concussion. Veteran Riley Reiff stepped in and never relinquished the starting gig. Borom did see snaps at guard due to injuries down the stretch. But Borom looks like a potential swing tackle moving forward.

Alex Leatherwood

The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers last September after he was released by the Raiders after just one season. Leatherwood saw limited playing time in his first season in Chicago. He rotated at right tackle with Reiff, but Leatherwood had his share of struggles.

Ja'Tyre Carter

Carter, a sixth-round rookie, spent his entire rookie season on the active roster. He appeared in three games last season, but he only saw the field on offense in Week 18.

Dieter Eiselen

Eiselen joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he spent most of his first two years on the practice squad. He saw an expanded role in 2022, due to injuries, where he reserved as a reserve at left and right guard and served as a special teams contributor.

Doug Kramer

Kramer started training camp as Patrick’s backup center, and he saw reps with the first-team after Patrick was sidelined with an injury. But Kramer suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the preseason, and he didn’t see the field as a rookie.

Kellen Diesch

Diesch signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He later joined the Bears, where he served exclusively on the practice squad. Diesch signed a reserve/future deal with Chicago in January.

