Updated Bears’ offensive line depth after Dieter Eiselen re-signing

The Chicago Bears are re-signing offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, who was slated to become an exclusive rights free agent in March.

The Bears signed Eiselen as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he served primarily on the practice squad for his first two seasons. Eiselen appeared in three games during his first two years, exclusively on special teams.

Eiselen’s role expanded in 2022, where he finally saw action on offense. He served in a reserve role both at left and right guard, playing 63 combined offensive snaps between Weeks 8, 16 and 17. Eiselen appeared in 11 games.

With Eiselen being re-signed, here’s a look at the Bears’ updated offensive line depth, where it’s clear there’s plenty of work to be done this offseason:

Cody Whitehair, G

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $14.1 million

Whitehair has anchored the Bears offensive line since he was drafted in 2016. Unfortunately, he’s coming off back-to-back down seasons. And with his massive salary cap hit, he’s a prime candidate to be a cap casualty.

Teven Jenkins, G

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

2023 cap hit: $2.29 million

Jenkins found a new home at right guard during the 2022 season, where he was the best player on Chicago’s offensive line. The only concern with Jenkins is his injury history, as he’s yet to play a full season in his first two years.

Braxton Jones, OT

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $944,888

Jones, a fifth-round pick, had an impressive rookie season for the Bears at left tackle. While he needs to bulk up and improve against the bull rush, it certainly looks like Chicago has found a hidden gem in Jones.

Lucas Patrick, C

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2023 cap hit: $5.38 million

Patrick signed a two-year deal last offseason to be the Bears’ center. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his first season. Chicago could turn elsewhere at center this offseason, which means Patrick could be a cap casualty or be demoted to a reserve role.

Larry Borom, OT

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Story continues

2023 cap hit: $1.02 million

Borom started the year at right tackle before he was sidelined with a concussion. Veteran Riley Reiff stepped in and never relinquished the starting gig. Borom did see snaps at guard due to injuries down the stretch. But Borom looks like a potential swing tackle moving forward.

Alex Leatherwood, OT

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2023 cap hit: $1.97 million

The Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers last September after he was released by the Raiders after just one season. Leatherwood saw limited playing time in his first season in Chicago. He rotated at right tackle with Reiff, but Leatherwood had his share of struggles.

Dieter Eiselen, G

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2023 cap hit: TBA

Eiselen joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2020, where he spent most of his first two years on the practice squad. He saw an expanded role in 2022, due to injuries, where he reserved as a reserve at left and right guard and served as a special teams contributor.

Ja'Tyre Carter, G

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

2023 cap hit: $897,328

Carter, a sixth-round rookie, spent his entire rookie season on the active roster. He appeared in three games last season, but he only saw the field on offense in Week 18.

Doug Kramer, C

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2023 cap hit: $789,452

Kramer started training camp as Patrick’s backup center, and he saw reps with the first-team after Patrick was sidelined with an injury. But Kramer suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury during the preseason, and he didn’t see the field as a rookie.

Kellen Diesch, OT

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

2023 cap hit: $750,000

Diesch signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He later joined the Bears, where he served exclusively on the practice squad. Diesch signed a reserve/future deal with Chicago in January.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417190796]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire