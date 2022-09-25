Updated AP Poll after Week 4

In conclusion of Week 4, the AP Poll has released its updated Top 25 college football rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 2 in the poll after taking care of business against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a whopping score of 55-3. The SEC currently boasts four teams in the top ten and seven in the top 25.

Alabama’s next opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks, are coming off a 23-21 loss against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Hogs were No. 10 in the poll last week, but after the loss they dropped all the way down to No. 20. Even though Arkansas is coming off a loss, the trip to Fayetteville will be the toughest test Alabama has faced so far this season.

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Kentucky

8-Tennessee

9-Okla State

10-NC St

11-Penn St

12-Utah

13-Oregon

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-Baylor

17-A&M

18-OU

19-BYU

20-Arkansas

21-Minnesota

22-Wake

23-Florida St

24-Pitt

25-Kansas St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022

A massive top-10 shakeup in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Report Card: Grading Alabama's commanding win over Vanderbilt

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire