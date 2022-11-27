Updated AP Poll has Tide just outside looking in at the CFP

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes were considered dead after their second loss this season to the LSU Tigers back on Nov. 5th. Since then, chaos has ensued and the playoff race is wide open once again.

Rivalry weekend featured a lot of crazy results that greatly benefitted the Tide’s chances of sneaking back in. The Clemson Tigers were eliminated after a shocking home loss to South Carolina and the Michigan Wolverines dominated Ohio State in Columbus.

In the most recent AP Poll, the Tide has risen all the way to No. 6, just one spot behind the Buckeyes, who would likely be their main competition for the final playoff spot if the USC Trojans were to lose this weekend. However, Georgia, Michigan and TCU likely locked up the top three spots on Saturday after convincing wins.

Alabama made a strong statement to the committee in their final regular season game of the year by destroying Auburn in the Iron Bowl 49-27. Alabama’s playoff hopes are now out of their hands and completely at the mercy of the committee.

