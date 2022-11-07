Updated AP Poll after Crimson Tide suffers major loss to LSU

The updated Week 10 AP Poll has been released, and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers both drop out of the top six after shocking losses that likely eliminate both teams from the college football playoffs.

The Crimson Tide suffered their second loss of the year after coming up short to the LSU Tigers Saturday night. At 7-2 and out of the SEC championship race, Alabama’s playoff hopes have dwindled greatly.

Alabama is No. 10 in the latest poll.

For the Tide’s national title chances to come to an end in early November is staggering and disappointing.

However, the season is not truly over. The Tide will travel to No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday for a massive game to get back on track as well as the Iron Bowl at the end of the month. While a national title is out of the question, a New Year’s Six bowl game is still in the cards.

Bryce Young leaving Tuscaloosa without a national title as a starter is truly heartbreaking. Many might argue he’s been the best quarterback in program history.

Nick Saban and his team have a lot of work to put in this offseason to get the ship steered back in the right direction though.

OPINION: Alabama's dynasty isn't dead but changes are needed now

Bryce Young sees a new fire inside of Crimson Tide locker room

