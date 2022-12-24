Updated AFC Wild Card standings after Jets see playoff hopes all but fade away Thursday

This most likely isn’t something Jets fans want to see, but incredibly enough, the Jets are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, though their odds are extremely low at this point. The Jets are down to just an 8% chance to reach the playoffs per FiveThirtyEight.

The Jets (7-8) now sit 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, who are tied at 8-6 and hold the last two playoff spots in the AFC. The Jets are now also behind the New England Patriots (7-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8), as New York now sits No. 10 in the AFC standings.

AFC Wild Card Standings as of December 23

5. Baltimore Ravens 9-5

6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-6

7. Miami Dolphins 8-6

8. New England Patriots 7-7

9. Jacksonville Jaguars 7-8

10. New York Jets 7-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders 6-8

12. Cleveland Browns 6-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8

Crazy enough, NFL Playoff Scenarios shows there is still a path to the playoffs for the Jets.

NYJ's simplest path to the playoffs still isn't as dire as it may seem given they have an elimination scenario this week:

– NYJ wins last 2 weeks

– MIA & NE lose week 16

– MIA beats NE week 17

– LV loses a game As always, there are other options, this is just the simplest. — NFLPlayoffScenarios (@NFLScenarios) December 23, 2022

New England hosts Cincinnati Saturday while Miami is home against Green Bay on Sunday. The Raiders finish at Pittsburgh, home against San Francisco and home against Kansas City.

On the flip side, New York can now be eliminated this week as well after losing Thursday. That will happen with the following results:

-Patriots over Bengals

-Dolphins over Packers

-Chargers over Colts

-Ravens over Falcons OR Saints over Browns

As the old saying goes: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?” Yes, but it’s a small one.

