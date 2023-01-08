Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
The final week of the 2022 regular season kicked off on Saturday, with the Chiefs and Jaguars picking up wins.
After the victory over the Raiders, Kansas City has officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Jacksonville’s win over the Titans means it is the AFC South champions and the No. 4 seed.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture entering Sunday
Chiefs (14-3) — won at Raiders, clinched No. 1 seed
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots
Bengals (11-4) — vs. Ravens
Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed
Chargers (10-6) — at Broncos
Ravens (10-6) — at Bengals
Patriots (8-8) — at Bills
On the bubble
Dolphins (8-8) — vs. Jets
Steelers (8-8) — vs. Browns
For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
If the Ravens beat the Bengals and the Bolts lose to the Broncos, L.A. will be the sixth seed and take on Cincinnati in the Wild Card round.