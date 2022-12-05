Updated AFC playoff picture after Week 13

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, knocking them out of the second spot in the AFC playoff seeding, for the moment.

With all the AFC games having been played in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the conference after defeating the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The second seed belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals to lose their hold on the top spot. They’re followed by the Baltimore Ravens, as they barely squeaked out a win over the Denver Broncos in a game where they lost Lamar Jackson to an injury.

In the fourth spot are the Tennessee Titans. They lost the A.J. Brown revenge game to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bengals moved up a spot to the fifth seed after their defeat of the Chiefs.

The Dolphins’ loss to the 49ers dropped them the furthest of any team, as they’re currently sixth just one spot above the New York Jets, who dropped their Week 13 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Just outside the playoffs, with 6-6 records each, are the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Miami plays the latter this upcoming week, and a win against Brandon Staley’s team could boost their odds of making the postseason from 87% to 97%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Mike McDaniel’s squad will be tested a lot over the next month, and there’s a chance that they fall out of the playoff seeding. At this point, however, every team in the AFC is technically still alive, besides the Houston Texans, who were eliminated on Sunday after their loss to the Cleveland Browns.

List

4 takeaways from Dolphins' disappointing loss to 49ers

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire