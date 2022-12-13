Updated AFC playoff picture after Week 14

The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, but the loss hasn’t knocked them out of the playoff picture just yet.

With all Week 14 contests completed, the Buffalo Bills are currently the top seed in the conference after defeating the New York Jets in a game where they knocked out Mike White.

The second spot still belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs, as they took down the Denver Broncos despite Patrick Mahomes throwing three interceptions. They’re followed by the Baltimore Ravens, who outlasted the Pittsburgh Steelers with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown in for Lamar Jackson.

In the fourth spot are the Tennessee Titans. They took a 14-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, shrinking their division lead to just two games. The Bengals stayed at fifth after beating the Deshaun Watson-led Cleveland Browns, remaining just a half-game back of the AFC North lead.

Then, we find the Dolphins in the sixth spot at 8-5, and the New England Patriots rounding out the current playoff teams at 7-6.

Just outside the seventh seed are the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, who both have the same record as the Patriots.

Mike McDaniel’s squad takes on the division-leading Bills on Saturday night this week, in a game where a win could boost their postseason odds from 70% to 89%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

If they continue to skid, losing a third game in a row, they drop to a 64% chance of making the playoffs and could be hanging on the outside looking in again.

