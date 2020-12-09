Updated AFC playoff picture after Week 13

The Week 13 schedule finally concluded on Tuesday night. The Baltimore Ravens knocked off the Dallas Cowboys, 34-17, in a return to form for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore ground game.

Baltimore’s win crows the field for the AFC Wild Card race. The Ravens are now 7-5 and fully alive as they head into Week 14 and a Monday Night Football matchup with the 9-3 Browns.

Division leaders

East – Buffalo Bills (9-3)

North – Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)

South – Tennessee Titans (8-4)

West – Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

The Chiefs are the only team to clinch a postseason berth.

Wild Cards

Cleveland Browns (9-3)

Miami Dolphins (8-4)

Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

The Browns hold a one-game advantage. Cleveland also holds any head-to-head tiebreaker with the Colts (and Titans if the South flips), though that advantage goes away if there are more than two teams involved.

Challengers

Las Vegas Raiders (7-5)

Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

New England Patriots (6-6)

The Raiders are a game behind in the race for the final spot, but they’re still quite dangerous. Their superior conference record and strength of schedule would trump any other team in a multi-team tiebreaker through Week 13.

