Updated: AA, A softball washed out Thursday

May 23—Inclement weather has interfered with the start of all three state softball tournaments, which were set to begin Thursday.

The first-day action of both the State AA and State A tournaments have been postponed, and the AA tournament will take place Friday and Saturday in Helena. Dan Chesnet of belgrade-news.com reported that heavy snow had damaged trees in Belgrade and the protective netting above the softball complex.

The Montana High School Association posted a new bracket showing the first AA games to be at 9 a.m. Friday, including Flathead's game with Billings Senior.

Glacier is now set to play either Gallatin or Billings Senior at 3 p.m. Friday. The site and time of the tournament's final two games — the loser's bracket and the championship — have yet to be determined. The event may be extended to Monday and finish back in Belgrade.

Last year's State A tournament, also in Belgrade; had similar issues. Most if not all of the first-day games had to be made up Friday, setting the tournament behind schedule. It eventually ended with Columbia Falls beating Billings Central in the championship, which was played at Gallatin High School in Bozeman.

In Billings, the State A also had Thursday's action washed out, and will start anew on Friday at 8 a.m. at Stewart Park. Ronan has one of those 8 a.m. games, against Glendive.

The teams with first-round byes — Columbia Falls, Laurel, Billings Central and Polson — now will play Friday at noon and 2 p.m. With Stewart Field under the lights, Friday's quarterfinal games will be at 8 p.m. Friday, and the winner's bracket semifinal is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The tournament championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The eight-team State B/C tournament will have four games Thursday, and remain largely on schedule. Thompson Falls was to play Shepherd Thursday evening.

This story may be updated.