Updated 53-man roster projections after return of J.J. Watt, Dennis Gardeck

The Arizona Cardinals are a few days away from having to make final cuts and getting the roster down to 53 players. Our roster projections have come after each preseason game but the latest podcast episode gave a different one because defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck both came off PUP.

Watt’s return was expected. Gardeck’s was less so because he tore his ACL in Week 15 of last season.

So that changes things when it comes to roster projections.

I gave my latest projections on the podcast, based on Gardeck’s return. Here they are below.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Chris Streveler doesn't make the team. I think they want him, too, but I don't see how they can manage with other players they have to keep.

Running back

Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward

No. 3 and No. 4 will be Benjamin and Ward, but the order on the depth chart could change.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella

Chatter from those who have contacts with the team suggests that Isabella is going to be on the team. Perhaps, though, he could be a trade candidate. Two players to watch are Greg Dortch and Antoine Wesley, but I just think Isabella is making the team. General manager Steve Keim won't give up on him.

Tight end

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, Demetrius Harris

I think it is a lock they keep three tight ends. While Ross Travis scored a touchdown in the Cardinals' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris appeared to pass him on the depth chart. His experience in the league will ultimately earn him the job.

Offensive line

D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Brian Winters, Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray, Josh Jones, Max Garcia, Josh Miles

I think this group is a lock. Seventh-round pick Michael Menet has not been anywhere near good enough to be the backup center. The team likes how far Miles has come since he was drafted. I don't think they can keep 10 linemen and I don't think they would only carry eight.

Defensive linemen

J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Rashard Lawrence, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Corey Peters

Michael Dogbe is close to making the team but the addition of Corey Peters was brought in for a reason. I don't think they can keep more than this.

Outside linebackers

Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Devon Kennard, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje

Gardeck's return complicates things, making is hard to keep Dimukeje. However, the Cardinals like his upside and he can play on special teams, essentially taking the role Kylie Fitts had for the last two seasons.

Inside linebacker

Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo, Zeke Turner

This group is a lock. However, Terrance Smith could be a possibility if they don't keep Dimukeje at outside linebacker.

Cornerbacks

Byron Murphy, Robert Alford, Malcolm Butler, Marco Wilson, Tay Gowan

The emergence of Wilson makes it so they don't have to keep a veteran like Darqueze Dennard to keep Wilson from having to play this season. And Gowan's upside will make them keep him.

Safety

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Shawn Williams, James Wiggins

Charles Washington gets bumped, despite being their starting punt gunner. Why? Marco Wilson is on the other side and James Wiggins can do it. Deionte Thompson is cut in favor of the veteran Williams, who is very good on special teams and has extensive starting experience. This was the hardest position because all seven players deserve to be on an NFL roster.

Specialists

Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

This goes without saying.

